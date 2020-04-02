My friend Dylan’s children, ages 7 and 9, only had been home from school for three days when I received a novel of a text message.

Here is the condensed version: The kids already were bored. Her daughter didn’t want to help clean, and she was annoyed that she was home from school indefinitely.

“She seems bothered she’s stuck with us but does she know I’M BOTHERED I’m stuck,” Dylan texted me. “I’m going to [Dunkin’] today, not just for coffee but for adult interaction. Where is the sun? Can I make them draw things for Etsy to sell when my job goes under?”

I should’ve responded with some sort of moral support. But I didn’t. I told her I was laughing so hard that I was crying.

Since shelter-in-place orders have taken effect, my Facebook feed and text messages have been filled with frustrated-yet-comical parents who are simultaneously juggling work and keeping their kids from turning their living room into a boxing gym.

My cousin jokingly asked if it’d be possible to divorce your kids. She was debating how long she could survive, she said.

Another longtime friend has kept her sense of humor while facing frightening circumstances. She works for a grocery store chain and is raising an immunocompromised toddler.

She has a few creative ideas to keep people from coming too close.

“I honestly want to secure a hula hoop around me,” she recently messaged me.

As someone without kids, I can’t imagine suddenly discovering you are now your child’s teacher for the rest of the school year. I can nap when I’m tired. And I don’t have to worry about explaining what’s happening to a child whose entire world rapidly changed with little warning.

Since I can’t dole out vacations like Oprah, I can say thank you for juggling all that you do and leave you with some humor that will hopefully make this entire ordeal a bit less stressful.

A Facebook thread asks parents to describe what their children are doing while they work, but refer to them as their co-workers instead.

“My newest coworker fell asleep on me while drinking,” Santa Rosa resident Laurel Gregory wrote in the thread. “My older coworker finally showed (woke) up at 1pm and immediately asked for pop tarts even though I had put fresh pancakes and fruit on the counter. My business partner left this morning to play video games with another firm. Company happy hour will begin early today.”

A quarantine-focused parody of “I Will Survive” by Victoria Emes, an influencer in London, has been watched more than 200,000 times on Facebook. A mother in Israel went viral for her YouTube Tirade, “If Corona doesn’t kill us, Distance Learning will.”

“Now our children will find out how dumb we are,” the woman says in the video. “It’s not right.”

Meanwhile, my friend Dylan swapped her usual April Fool’s prank for a simple Facebook post.

“I am having such a great day today. The kids are behaving so well. All is perfect! …

AHA APRIL FOOLS. Send help. Or iced coffee. … whatever’s available.”

