

When I grounded my parents over the phone two weeks ago, the lecture I gave my dad was the kind that would’ve made me roll my eyes as a teenager.

At one point, I even caught myself starting a sentence with, “Until you prove to me you can make responsible decisions …”

My dad probably wanted to hang up the phone, but he let me drone on and on about why he cannot leave his house for any reason whatsoever.

We were on the phone about the time it became clear the coronavirus was going to wreak havoc across the country. My parents live in the Chicago area, which has become a hotspot for the virus. My dad mentioned they had plenty of food, but he added that he was considering a second trip to the grocery store. I thought that wasn’t a good idea. Then he mentioned driving more than an hour north to see his mom, who is living with my uncle.

I imagine the knot in my stomach is similar to the one he got when I came home late as a 16-year-old and didn’t answer my phone. In my head, I counted all the reasons he should stay home as often as possible: My dad is 65 years old, and my mom is 62. They’re caregivers for my 94-year-old maternal grandma. My dad, although healthy, has had a few heart issues in the past.

So I grounded him, and then I grounded my mom, who had no plans to go anywhere, as a preventative measure.

Enforcing the rules from thousands of miles away is problematic. My only solution so far is having a childhood friend put on a hazmat suit, drive to my parent’s house and duct tape my dad to a chair. But that plan has a few (OK, maybe more than a few) logistical flaws.

Realistically, he doesn’t need to be duct taped to a chair. He’s taking the coronavirus seriously. But he’s also used to being independent, and he’s not used to accepting help from other people. The thought of one of my friends dropping off groceries probably seems silly and unnecessary.

There’s videos on social media about millennials and gen-Xers grounding their boomer parents. It’s a regular talking point between my friends and I, too, as we consider over-the-top measures, like locking them inside their homes or putting them in some sort of bubble.

I knew my dad had had enough of me when I texted him that day offering ideas of things to do inside.

“I AM NOT ANTSY” he texted back.

So I responded with, “Well then you’ll have no problem staying home.”

When my boyfriend overheard our conversation, he pointed out I might’ve been annoying. He’s not wrong.

But I worry about my parents. I want them to be safe and happy and healthy — all of the things they said to me when I didn’t understand why they worried so much.

And so, boomer parents everywhere, your kids are anxious. They are worried about your well-being, and they want you to stay safe. Duct-taping you to your chair is not a viable option, so you’ll just have to stay home.

(Visited 31 times, 15 visits today)